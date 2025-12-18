WWE News and Notes

– Oba Femi feels he’s “good enough to be on the main roster… no question about that.”

“I believe in myself, and I believe I’m good enough to be there [on the main roster]. Like, right now, I’m good enough to be on the main roster. Period. Like, there’s no question about that. But I’ve been patient, you know, I’ve done what’s been put in front of me because sometimes when you think about what’s at the end of the tunnel, you somehow get lost in the sauce and you stop figuring out how to navigate your current situation. So I’ve tried my best to stay on course the best I can.”

– John Cena recalls Stone Cold Steve Austin showing up to a WWE show in Anaheim and noticing that the arena wasn’t sold out, and WWE having black curtain around seats:

“We were still throwing up some black curtains. He (Stone Cold) walked in during daylight and said, Hey kid, how are you doing? We didn’t have these f***ing black curtains when I performed, have a good night”

Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke with John Cena one time that changed his perspective on the business. “We didn’t have all those f*cking black curtains when i was performing” (What Do You Wanna Talk About?) pic.twitter.com/K2trBPdfo4 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 18, 2025

(source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?)

– Fanatics has reportedly pitched the idea of bringing WWE studio content to Netflix as part of a broader strategy to break into the video podcast space.

(source: @FOS)

– WWE lists it’s top 10 most savage moments of 2025:

1. John Cena Sells His Soul – Elimination Chamber 2025

2. CM Punk’s Promo On The Rock & John Cena – WWE Raw, March 3, 2025

3. ‘Ruse Of The Century’ WWE SummerSlam Night One 2025

4. Asuka Mists IYO SKY – WWE Raw, September 29, 2025

5. John Cena’s ‘Pipebomb’ – WWE SmackDown, June 20, 2025

6. ‘I Hate You Solo!’ – WWE Money In The Bank 2025

7. Roman Reigns Off-Air Promo – WWE Raw, September 29, 2025

8. Jade Cargill Assaults Naomi – WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

9. Bron Breakker Mocks CM Punk – WWE Raw, December 8, 2025

10. LA Knight & Drew McIntyre’s Promo – WWE SmackDown, April 25, 2025