Video: John Cena describes his “my favourite moment in wrestling”

John Cena says CM Punk talking to the Saudi fans before Night of Champions is his favourite moment in pro wrestling and explained it why he thinks so. (What Do You Wanna Talk About?) pic.twitter.com/ee9oG9XOVi — J O H N (@RomanEra0) December 18, 2025

John Cena calls CM Punk apologizing to the people of Saudi Arabia “my favourite moment in wrestling,” describing it as a powerful display of accountability, growth, and cultural connection. He reflects on the sequence of events: “Phil goes out there… Front row there is a dude to hold him accountable, and I’m huge on accountability,” praising Punk for owning his past mistakes and offering a heartfelt apology. Cena emphasizes the emotional impact: “I was bawling my eyes out saying ‘this is the best thing ever.'”

He highlights the significance of forgiveness, noting how the gesture resonated beyond just one individual: “Forgiveness takes time, and when someone’s ready to forgive they’ll mend that face, that gentleman forgave him right there and the forgiveness was infectious.” Cena sees it as a moment where wrestling transcended the sport: “Wrestling brought people with different ideologies together in an embrace and excitement.”

Even though it wasn’t a match, Cena felt its profound effect: “I love growth, I love accountability, I’m an advocate for love and forgiveness, and that hit me in every right place, and that wasn’t even a match, it was a segment on a pre-show.” He frames the moment as a lesson in courage, responsibility, and the power of reconciliation: “He went from being the most hated person, to saying sorry… and then went out in front of 31,000 people and they forgave him.”

(Source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?)