Updated card for AEW World End

By
Steve Gerweck
-
188

The card thus far for AEW Worlds End:

Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship

• Continental Classic semi-finals and final

Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s World Championship

• Babes of Wrath vs. Mercedes Moné & Athena for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships

