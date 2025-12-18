Updated card for AEW World End

The card thus far for AEW Worlds End:

• Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship

• Continental Classic semi-finals and final

• Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s World Championship

• Babes of Wrath vs. Mercedes Moné & Athena for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships

EXCLUSIVE: AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Babes of Wrath (@willowwrestles + @harleycameron_) share a long, layered history with Mercedes Moné and Athena, and they’re more than ready to remind them of it. pic.twitter.com/vpdsiny6Iw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2025