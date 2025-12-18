Sports Illustrated names AEW as 2025 promotion of the year

The Takedown on SI’s 2025 Pro Wrestling Awards:

Storyline of the Year: Hangman Adam Page’s Redemption Arc

Rivalry of the Year: Hangman Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley

Heel Turn of the Year: Naomi

Best on the Mic: “Timeless” Toni Storm

Best in the Ring: Will Ospreay

Breakout Wrestler of the Year: Kyle Fletcher

Comeback Performer of the Year: Ilja Dragunov

Tag Team of the Year: FTR

Match of the Year: IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (WrestleMania 41)

Show of the Year: AEW Double or Nothing

Female Wrestler of the Year: Mercedes Moné

Male Wrestler of the Year: Hangman Adam Page

Promotion of the Year: All Elite Wrestling

Legacy Award (2025): John Cena