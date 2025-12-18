Spoilers: NXT taping results

On Wednesday night, WWE taped two editions of NXT in Orlando, Florida due to the Christmas holiday. Here are the spoilers courtesy of BodySlam.net…

December 23rd:

Lola Vice def. Izzi Dame. The finish came after Tatum Paxley chased Shawn Spears away with a chainsaw. Following the match, Kelani Jordan attacked Vice.

Blake Monroe interrupted a promo by new NXT Women’s North American Champion Thea Hail. A championship rematch was officially set for NXT New Year’s Evil.

Tavion Heights def. Eli Knight.

A face-to-face segment took place between Je’Von Evans and Ricky Saints, moderated by NXT GM Ava. A match between the two was confirmed for the December 30 episode.

Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye def. Stacks and Arianna Grace in a Christmas Chaos Match.

Lexis King def. Andre Chase.

Chelsea Green def. Sol Ruca to retain the Women’s United States Championship. The finish involved interference from Moose, who chased off Ethan Page, and Alba Fyre, who prevented Ruca from executing the Sol Snatcher.

December 30th:

Tatum Paxley interrupted a promo by Izzi Dame. A match between the two was made official for New Year’s Evil.

Jacy Jayne def. Wren Sinclair. After the match, Fatal Influence beat down Sinclair until Kendal Grey made the save and posed with the NXT Women’s Championship.

Tavion Heights squashed Lexis King.

OTM def. Swipe Right.

DarkState interrupted and attacked Joe Hendry during a concert segment. Tony D’Angelo was seen watching the assault from the shadows.

Ethan Page def. Moose to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Ricky Saints def. Je’Von Evans. The finish involved a referee bump, a low blow, and Saints hitting his Roshambo finisher.