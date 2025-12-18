Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch discuss Cena’s final match ending (video)

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch both gave their thoughts on the finish of John Cena’s final match while speaking to Ross Tucker on the Football Podcast.

Rollins said that he had many mixed feelings about it because Cena is one of the greatest of all time.

“His whole thing is ‘never give up.’ People were all over him for giving up, for tapping out, but it didn’t feel like he was giving it up,” Rollins said. “It felt like he was fading off into the sunset.”

Lynch said that while Cena smiled, she cried. Both were backstage at the Capital One Arena to witness the match.

“He had done his job, he was happy to do it, and he was handing the ball off. That’s how I felt about it,” Rollins continued. “I might be in the minority on that.”

He added that Cena smiled before he tapped out and there was something poetic about it.

“I love John. It’s hard for me to second-guess anything he does,” Rollins said.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996