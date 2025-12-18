Raquel Rodriguez placed in concussion protocol

Raquel Rodriguez will be out of action for a short time after she was placed in concussion protocol by the WWE medical team.

Rodriguez was driven into the steel steps head first by Nikki Bella on Raw after she interfered in her match against Stephanie Vaquer. That resulted in Rodriguez having a huge bump on her head the size of a golf ball.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com said that Raquel does not necessarily have a concussion but it’s a precautionary measure to make sure everything is okay before she takes any more bumps.

