Nikki Bella dating rumor, more on Mick Foley breaking WWE ties, Kelly Kincaid note

– Mick Foley was reportedly aware that his stance against WWE’s relationship with Donald Trump would cause him issues for his touring business.

“I have talked to [Mick Foley] about this subject and it’s one of those things where it’s tough for him because he feels very strongly on the subject, but at the same time he knows if he speaks on the subject it hurts his business. He told me about there was a show, he made a negative post, it was a couple of months ago right before he was doing a show, and I believe it was in Alabama, and a lot of people the day of the show cancelled their tickets. So he kind of knows that when he does this, he’s sacrificing a lot of money on his touring shows because people feel, in some parts of the country at least, very strongly that if you speak against Trump we’re not going to go to your shows. So this is a pretty big step for him.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

– Rumor:

: 42-year-old WWE superstar Nikki Bella and 22-year-old Eagles star CB Cooper DeJean are rumored to be dating. The pair were seen together numerous times this offseason and fans are quickly putting the pieces together. Coop is winning on and off the field pic.twitter.com/8lp2MKRScq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 18, 2025

– Happy 34th Birthday to Kelly Kincaid