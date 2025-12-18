MJF returns to AEW after three months out

MJF returned to AEW on last night’s episode of Dynamite from Manchester, England, and quickly inserted himself into the AEW World title match at Worlds End.

MJF cooked Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, and Samoa Joe on the mic in his first in-ring promo after he interrupted all three. MJF was able to get added to the match as he is cashing in his Casino Gauntlet contract.

He hated everyone equally, although he did put in some extra shots for Strickland, who he compared to P Diddy and for his dismal run in WWE.

The former AEW champion has not been seen on AEW television for three months as he was busy filming a movie. He last wrestled at All Out, losing to Mark Briscoe.

