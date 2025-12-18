John Cena said he ended his career the way he wanted to end it

ohn Cena said tapping out in his final WWE match was exactly how he wanted his career to end, and he described the moment as emotional, meaningful, and peaceful. He said the night itself was overwhelming from the start. “I envisioned something beautiful. Saturday far exceeded whatever was in my heart and soul,” Cena said, noting the building was so full that “they had to move the side ramps in to get more seats.”

Before the match even happened, Cena made it clear to everyone that this wasn’t a tease or a temporary goodbye. “I know you might not think I’m gonna retire — I am,” he said, adding that he felt at peace with the decision and wanted fans to feel the same. “Please just get the closure you need.”

Once he was in the ring, Cena realized how rare the moment truly was. Even though the crowd hated the man he was facing, the fans were completely behind him. “They hate the guy I’m working with, they universally cheer me — that is f****** rare,” Cena said. During the final minutes, especially while locked in the sleeper hold, everything became about emotion rather than moves. “We’re just in a sleeper hold, man, but we’re having that conversation with the audience.”

Cena then explained why he chose to submit instead of going out swinging. He compared it to the final moments of life, when someone holds on just long enough to say goodbye. “As I essentially take my last breath, I have struggled,” he said. “They struggle, they hang on just long enough to say goodbye to everybody that’s been meaningful in their lives.” He described that stretch as being filled with “so many vulnerable, meaningful conversations.”

In the end, Cena said he felt complete and at peace. “I’ve connected with everybody I love. Physically I feel great,” he said, before realizing it was time. “I think it’s time to take that last breath, and that’s that.” He compared it to an obituary that reads “this person died peacefully,” and said he was confident everything would be fine moving forward. Cena summed up his farewell with the message he wanted to leave behind: “I gave everything, thank you for everything.”

