John Cena on criticism tied to The Rock and Travis Scott not being part of his retirement tour

John Cena started by addressing the criticism tied to The Rock and Travis Scott not being part of his retirement tour, acknowledging that fans were disappointed by the ideas that never came to life. He admitted that on paper, those plans sounded huge, saying “the story that might have been might have had star power, and gravity and who knows what.” But Cena stressed that fantasy booking ignores the reality of what WWE was working with at the time.

Walking fans through what he called “hypothetical street,” Cena explained that if earlier plans had stayed in place, it would’ve taken away from the matches fans actually got. He pointed out that it would have “robbed us of John Cena Randy Orton… that robs us of John Cena CM Punk… John Cena AJ Styles… John Cena Logan Paul… me and you for the last one, mano a mano.” Instead of forcing something that wasn’t there, WWE focused on “these are the pieces left,” and from Cena’s point of view, “what we got, for me personally, was beautiful.”

Cena made it clear he isn’t trying to convince critics otherwise. As he put it, “I’m not trying to change anybody’s mind. I’ve released art into the world, they can think what they want about it.” He also acknowledged how wrestling criticism works today, noting that analysis and negativity often fuel engagement, saying “of course it is because you want chatter and clickbait.”

Still, Cena urged people to actually look at what happened. He reminded fans, “I was in the ring with you, I was in the ring with Randy and Punk… Logan Paul, AJ Styles, and it was really loud.” Referencing Shawn Michaels, he added, “judging by the wise man Shawn Michaels, does that mean we did okay?”

He also expanded on how WWE stories constantly change. Fans are understanding when plans fall apart due to physical injuries, but Cena asked people to consider other reasons too: “What if it’s an emotional injury? What if we deem things aren’t working out? What if somebody says, ‘I just can’t make it?’” His message was simple — instead of “b******* about what we could have had, the imaginary thing,” fans should focus on what was actually delivered.

Looking back on the final night of his career, Cena said the experience felt complete and satisfying. Reflecting on it all, he shared, “I went peacefully, I closed this chapter peacefully,” before summing up the entire run with a smile: “man, fun, fun stuff.”

JOHN CENA & CODY RHODES DID NOT CARE AT ALL ABOUT LOSING THE ROCK & TRAVIS SCOTT FOR THE FAREWELL TOUR 💀 (What Do you Wanna Talk About) pic.twitter.com/IGoiEPZE0e — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 18, 2025

(Source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?)