John Cena breaks down the storytelling arc leading up to the heel turn

John Cena reflects on the emotional and professional journey leading up to his heel turn, describing the past year and a half as “literally a chronicle of the cycle of life, it is an individual towards the end of their life announcing that hey, I’m gonna go.” He explains how his character shift during the segment—kicking someone in the nuts—was “easy” because he is usually “known for smiling in the face of adversity… not taking myself too seriously.”

Cena breaks down the storytelling arc leading up to the moment. After announcing his retirement and taking a six-month pause, he describes his mindset going into the Rumble: “the story is just happy to be here, I wanna make out the year in one piece, and then I almost win, and I lose because of stupid confidence.” That near-win allowed him to pivot his character, and at the press conference afterward, he made clear “I’m serious, I’m goal focused, I wanna win [the WWE Title] again. I’ve changed my perspective, this is not a farewell handshake tour.”

He acknowledges that the timing of the heel turn was partly strategic, saying the company wanted “to make Elimination Chamber a moment… you don’t have to always have a nine month trajectory” and that “we got a ton of eyes on tonight, let’s do something impactful and then you as artists can run through the maze and figure it out.” Cena embraced the creative challenge, noting that “the loss of that good side, at all costs, to get [the WWE Title] was easy to explain.” His one request during the planning was: “I’ll do whatever the f*** you guys want, just stay on the face for longer than you think. It’s gonna feel weird, just stay.”

John Cena reflects on his heel run and says he has zero regrets about how it played out Even with The Rock and Travis Scott departing midway through the story. (What Do You Wanna Talk About) pic.twitter.com/uxyE60NZUT — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 18, 2025

(Source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?)