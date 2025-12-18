John Cena and Brian Cage notes

– Brian Cage thinks Cody Rhodes’ AEW TNT Title open challenge to unsigned talent would have made more sense for him to do during his run as FTW Champion:

“I thought when Cody Rhodes had the TNT Title and he’s defending against unsigned talent, I felt like that’s what I should have been doing as FTW Champion because it’s an ‘unsanctioned title’.

“So I was like, ‘Oh it makes more sense if I’m fighting unsigned talent’. I don’t know I thought that would just be cooler.”

(Source: Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour)

– John Cena will reportedly be the subject of an upcoming documentary centered on his retirement. Documentary crews were present at his retirement and filmed footage. Speculation is this will land on Peacock.

(Source: WrestleVotes(