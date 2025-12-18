Finn Balor provides a JD McDonagh update, possible opponent for Nikki Bella, today’s birthdays

– Finn Balor gives an update on JD McDonagh:
I just got home this very second from checking on my dear friend @jd_mcdonagh & I can confirm that he is in good spirit’s & will make a full recovery 👍
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) December 17, 2025
Iron Lung / Rubber Thumb @jd_mcdonagh https://t.co/pli5u6oSmr
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) December 18, 2025
– Nikki Bella (via KTAR) says she can see herself facing Rhea Ripley in her retirement match.
– Happy birthday to Trish Stratus, Steve Austin, and Rob Van Dam.
#happybirthday @trishstratuscom https://t.co/fU66dWWesv pic.twitter.com/oZNkyIyhMQ
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) December 18, 2025