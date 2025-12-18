Becky Lynch still going after Jessika Carr, encourages fans to give the gift of Becky for the Holidays

Becky Lynch is still going after referee Jessika Carr, to the point of having her not officiate on SNME or Monday Night Raw.

– Becky Lynch tells fans to give the gift of Becky this Holiday Season for a very merry BEX-MAS:

The holidays are right around the corner, and what better way to show someone you care than by giving them the GIFT OF BECKY! Grab the record breaking and New York Times Best Seller, BECKY LYNCH: THE MAN: NOT YOUR AVERAGE AVERAGE GIRL wherever books are sold! My shirts are flying out of the warehouse at the official WWE shop. Get them before they are gone! My action figure is sold out at Ringside Collectibles (HOTTEST TOY OF 2025), so you’ll have to HURRY to the mall and HUNT these very elusive figures! MERRY BEX-MAS to all!!!

