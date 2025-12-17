WWE News and Notes

– Penta announced on his social media that he is officially out of AAA Guerra de Titanes this Saturday due to injury. Rey Mysterio will be taking his spot as Rey Fenix’s partner against Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano.

– Fightful reports that WWE sources say that WWE Director of Character Development Rob Fee has been responsible for shooting the vignettes of Maxxine Dupri and Nattie Neidhart.

– Leon Slater defeats Joe Hendry, Dion Lennox & Myles Borne to become #1 contender to the NXT Title:

– Randy Orton hitting his pose while riding the Iron Rattler roller coaster as Six Flags Qiddiya City: