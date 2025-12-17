Traci Brooks: “The Wall” between WWE & TNA, Leon Slater-Jeff Hardy comparison, Eric Young, more

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

In this emotional and fun conversation, Traci discusses her husband Frankie Kazarian finally winning the TNA World Championship, her son Rebel’s desire to become a wrestler, and the reality of the current WWE/TNA partnership compared to five years ago. She also shares a hilarious story about Eric Young stealing her real-life bathrobe for a bikini contest.

On the wall between WWE and TNA coming down: “Could you imagine WWE and TNA working together five years ago? No… You couldn’t be backstage if you worked for a different company… there was a wall up period… watching it with Rebel, he’s just like… ‘Dad’s on NXT three weeks in a row.’ You don’t understand that was not [possible] five years ago… I still don’t believe it. Sometimes it’s like… Frankie was in the battle royal in NXT, and they like, just showed him backstage talking to Shawn Michaels, I’m like, what’s happening?”

Comparing TNA star Leon Slater to Jeff Hardy: “Leon Slater… reminds me of Jeff Hardy. Like, not even his in ring stuff, but just how he literally… 4am they’re still signing autographs… Leon’s the one that he’s at the end, picking up garbage. He’s the one like, so it when Frankie speaks that highly of you. Definitely the good, the good hands.”

On the hilarious Eric Young “Bikini Contest” segment: “I didn’t realize he had a SpongeBob speedo on and he had my house coat on. That was, like, my shoot house coat from home, fuzzy robe… I am not a sexy person… I am not Stacy Keibler. I am not Torrie Wilson… I’m like, This is terrifying. I’m in like, a silky robe… I look back now, and it’s funny, because I’m like, trying to dance sexy, and I was just like, oh my god… It was terrible.”

On Frankie Kazarian winning the TNA World Title: “When he won it… I realized how much it meant. Like, I could cry right now… it’s just like, finally, finally, he gets his reward. He gets his flowers… Everybody knows you step into the ring, you’re going to have that amazing match, or you’re going to be elevated… You’re going to come out of that like, ‘Oh, that was a night off’… But for him to actually get his flowers like that. It was a big thing.”

On her son Rebel wanting to wrestle: “He wants to be a six time X Division champion, because Frankie was five. He wants to be the youngest X Division [champion]… He’s like, ‘Well, Dad, now I gotta be, now I have to be the world champion’… Dad did it. He’s got his name, Rebel Kazarian. Tom Hannifin actually was like, ‘I can’t wait to call Rebel Kazarian’s first match.'”