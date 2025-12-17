Six live events announced for NXT plus live TV from Atlanta in February

WWE announced six non-televised live event dates for NXT and one live television broadcast from outside the WWE Performance Center.

The live events are set for Friday, January 29 in Knoxville, Saturday, January 30th in Nashville, Sunday, January 31 in Birmingham, Friday, February 12 in Wenatchee, Saturday, February 13 in Kennewick, and Saturday, February 14 in Kent.

The live TV show will be held on Tuesday, February 24 from Atlanta at Center Stage. Raw the night before will be at the State Farm Arena so it’s two back-to-back shows in ATL that week.

