RVD: “I was just kind of bummed that it was over and so final at that moment”

Rob Van Dam said he went into John Cena vs. GUNTHER fully expecting the outcome, but that didn’t stop it from hitting him emotionally once it actually happened. He admitted, “I expected it, I guess,” understanding that Cena losing made sense, especially given the moment and what it meant for GUNTHER. Still, RVD said the ending felt heavy because it made everything instantly final.

What bothered him most was how sudden and permanent it felt once the bell rang. ,” RVD said, adding, “There’s no going back, they rang the bell. That match is over.” Even knowing the result was coming didn’t make the moment any easier to sit through. “You know it’s coming but it doesn’t make that moment any more enjoyable,” he explained.

RVD also made it clear that his disappointment wasn’t about the quality of the match — it was the opposite. He was locked in and wanted more. “I was disappointed because I would have liked it to go on another 20 minutes,” he said, emphasizing that “I was having fun.”

)Source: TMZ’s Inside the Ring)