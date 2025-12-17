MVP compares Tony Khan to Triple H: “I think Tony is just a better human being”

MVP made it clear right from the start how he feels, flat-out saying, “I think Tony is just a better human being, a better person all around than this guy [Triple H].” From his perspective, that difference in character directly affects what it’s like to work under each man and shapes the overall locker-room environment.

He explained that one of the biggest reasons he feels that way is how Tony Khan treats talent and includes them in the creative process. MVP said he’s “grateful to Tony Khan for giving the Hurt Syndicate an opportunity to come across the street and finish our run, finish our story,” especially since “Hurt Business was disbanded way too soon” in WWE and they were “never given an actual explanation for why.” For MVP, that openness and respect immediately stood out.

According to MVP, Khan still has a clear vision, but he actually listens. He said “Tony has his vision that he wants, but he works with the talent and allows a lot more input from the talent into what creative path is going to happen.” Khan might say, “This is what I want,” but MVP noted that you can respond with, “Okay, Tony, but what if we put this on it?” because “Tony invites that input.”

That approach is the complete opposite of what MVP experienced under Triple H. He described Triple H as “a little bit more dictatorial, emphasis on D***,” and said the creative process there often boils down to, “This is what we’re doing, this is how it’s going to be, and this is what I want.” MVP added that “there’s only a handful of people” who are allowed to offer real creative input in that system.

In the end, MVP said it’s not just about booking or control, but about how people are treated. That’s why he believes Tony Khan is “definitely a better person to work for” and why AEW feels like “a much better working environment.”

(Source: CHGO Wrestling Podcast)