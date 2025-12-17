Moose returns to NXT, challenges Ethan Page for North American title

TNA star Moose returned to NXT yesterday and got himself an NXT North American title shot against Ethan Page.

The match will be broadcast on the December 30 episode of the show, but will be taped part of tonight’s double TV tapings at the WWE Performance Center.

Moose wrestled twice on NXT television before, in February of this year when he retained the TNA X Division title over Lexis King and then losing an NXT title match a month later against champion Oba Femi.

This continues the NXT vs TNA angle that has been playing over the course of the past several months and is expected to continue as TNA head into their new era on AMC in January 2026.

"I'm laser-focused on Ethan Page."@TheMooseNation just showed up and has some words for @OfficialEGO! 😱 pic.twitter.com/fSN9hAFtLJ — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2025

Sorry @OfficialEGO, it's already official! 👊@TheMooseNation gets a shot at the North American Championship on the last NXT of the year!! pic.twitter.com/bF7v4Z50J9 — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2025

