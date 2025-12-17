Jackie Redmond: “I don’t like that John Cena tapped”

As seen during Saturday Night’s Main Event, John Cena lost to Gunther in his final match by tapping out. While speaking on the RAW Recap show, WWE personality Jackie Redmond commented on the finish…

“I felt sad. Honestly it felt sad to me. I’ll say this too, I don’t like that John Cena tapped, I don’t like it. I understand it, but I don’t like it.

John, you’re ‘never give up’! You’re hustle, loyalty and respect, this isn’t you! I know you could see him mouthing afterwards ‘I don’t have anything left, that’s it,’ I get it, that’s why you’re retiring… But I know there’s more there, I know! (laughs).

You could’ve hung on, man, just a little longer! Pass out, make Gunther make you pass out! That is how I truly felt in that moment, like ‘Man, I don’t want you to tap, you’re John Cena.’ I knew what the reaction would be to that from a lot of people.”

