Gunther: “Stop crying. Life goes on”

Gunther says he finds it funny and hypocritical how fans love John Cena so much now when they didn’t before & Tells Fans To Move On

“Sometimes it’s a little bit funny with fans to me because all in this last run that Cena had, especially the second half of it, the connection people had to him was just amazing. I think I’ve never seen something like that before, but it’s also funny when you think back, I don’t know, when was that? 10 years? 15 years? Something like that, maybe even longer, he was the most hated guy on the whole roster.

He was a babyface, but he went out there and he got booed everywhere he went. People complained that he got shoved down their throats and whatever. And here we are 10, 15 years later and people act like it never happened, and the situation never existed. Now they all love him. Bit hypocritical if you ask me. But that’s what the fans are. Whatever is the flavor of the month, they jump on it.”

Also says about fans who are upset that he retired John Cena – “Stop crying. Life goes on.”

👀 Gunther says some people in the company had an issue with how Cena’s final match panned out “If you have an issue with it i’m not hard to find” (TMZ, Inside The Ring) pic.twitter.com/qVmmoDxDAO — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 17, 2025

(source: TMZ’s Inside the Ring)