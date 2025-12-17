Gunther: “I can claim I prepared all those 20 years to make John Cena tap out”

GUNTHER called his win over John Cena in Cena’s final WWE match “maybe the most meaningful win of my career.” He even tied it to his own milestone, saying, “In November, I had my 20-year anniversary as a wrestler so I can claim I prepared all those 20 years to make John Cena tap out.”

Talking about leaving the arena, he laughed about embracing the crowd’s reaction: “Could have hidden more or something but, felt good walking through the anger of the people.”

He also said the whole day felt super tense, almost bigger than WrestleMania backstage: “The whole day I could tell people were really tense and very serious about everything. It almost felt more important than WrestleMania to a lot of people backstage.”

On why the win was so huge, GUNTHER said, “It’s hard to compare to anything else because John Cena… he’s such a legendary figure in WWE, but the wrestling world in general.” He described the day like a ticking time bomb leading up to the big moment: “It almost felt like a time bomb to explode at the end of the day, and yeah, well, it did, and yeah, thankfully to my advantage.”

(Source: TMZ’s Inside the Ring)