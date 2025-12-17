Cody Rhodes to host John Cena on his podcast, Gunther on retiring Cena vs. Goldberg

– Cody Rhodes announced that John Cena is the next guest on his “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast, dropping tomorrow.
For the FIRST TIME since retiring from the ring…@JohnCena joins us on #WhatDoYouWannaTalkAbout
– Gunther on the difference between retiring John Cena vs retiring Goldberg:
“Goldberg is a big name, but it’s not comparable to what John Cena represents.”
(source: Inside The Ring)