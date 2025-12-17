Cody Rhodes to host John Cena on his podcast, Gunther on retiring Cena vs. Goldberg

Cody Rhodes announced that John Cena is the next guest on his “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast, dropping tomorrow.

Gunther on the difference between retiring John Cena vs retiring Goldberg:

“Goldberg is a big name, but it’s not comparable to what John Cena represents.”

(source: Inside The Ring)

