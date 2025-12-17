Boxing: A look at Britain’s current world champions

British boxing is enjoying a golden spell in 2025, with fighters across multiple weight divisions holding world honours and flying the flag on the sport’s biggest stages.

From sold-out stadium fights to dramatic title upgrades, these champions are proving that the UK remains a powerhouse on the global scene, despite the fall from grace for Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Fabio Wardley – WBO Heavyweight Champion

Fabio Wardley’s rise to the top of the heavyweight division has been nothing short of meteoric. The Ipswich puncher, who holds a professional record of 20 wins and one draw, has surged through the rankings during a remarkable 2025 campaign.

Wardley began the year by defeating Justis Huni on home soil at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road, lifting the vacant WBA interim heavyweight title in front of a raucous crowd. He followed that up with the biggest win of his career in October, stunning former world champion Joseph Parker at London’s O2 Arena to claim the WBO interim belt.

When Oleksandr Usyk opted to vacate the title rather than face the mandatory challenger, Wardley’s interim status was upgraded, crowning the 30-year-old as Britain’s latest full heavyweight world champion. With power, confidence and momentum firmly on his side, Wardley now finds himself at the very summit of boxing’s glamour division.

Lewis Crocker – IBF Welterweight Champion

Few fighters enjoyed a breakout year quite like Lewis Crocker. The Belfast favourite became a household name in 2025 thanks to a fiery rivalry with Paddy Donovan that delivered drama, controversy and ultimately, a world title.

Their first encounter at the SSE Arena ended in chaos when Donovan was disqualified for flooring Crocker after the bell. The rematch took the rivalry to even greater heights, staged at Windsor Park — Northern Ireland’s national stadium and just streets away from where Crocker grew up.

In front of a partisan crowd, ‘The Croc’ produced the defining performance of his career, scoring two knockdowns and edging a split-decision victory to secure the vacant IBF welterweight title. Now a world champion, Crocker has already set his sights high, calling out fellow Matchroom star Conor Benn.

However, with Benn seemingly focused on lucrative American bouts following his doubleheader against Chris Eubank Jr., that domestic showdown may have to wait.

Jazza Dickens – WBA Super Featherweight Champion

Jazza Dickens’ story is one of perseverance and redemption. At 34 years old, the Liverpool man reached the pinnacle of the sport once again earlier this year with a stunning victory over Albert Batyrgaziev.

Competing in Istanbul, Dickens shocked the boxing world by stopping the previously unbeaten Russian in the fourth round, capturing both the IBA and WBA interim super-featherweight titles. It marked another milestone in a career that has seen him challenge Kid Galahad for the IBF featherweight belt in 2021 and briefly hold the IBO featherweight title during 2022 and 2023.

With Lamont Roach moving up in weight to face Isaac Cruz, Dickens was subsequently upgraded to full WBA super featherweight champion. He is set to defend his belt against the highly rated Hayato Tsutsumi on December 27, as he looks to cement his place among Britain’s modern greats.

Other British title holders

Beyond the full world champions, Britain’s depth is further highlighted by a number of fighters holding major belts and interim honours. Nick Ball continues to impress as WBA featherweight champion, while Callum Smith and Galal Yafai remain firmly in the world title picture as WBO interim light heavyweight and WBC interim flyweight champions, respectively.

Together, they underline the strength of British boxing in 2025 — a scene rich with talent, ambition and champions capable of thriving on the world stage.