Alex Windsor praises Mercedes Moné, Seth Rollins on heels in wrestling being liked, Thea Hail

Alex Windsor praises Mercedes Moné saying she helps other people in wrestling:

“You can tell how much she wants to help other people. I had the one singles match with her, and she took the time to just explain things in such a way, it made me feel like, “That makes so much sense.”

(source: Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK)

Thea Hail posts pictures as the new NXT North American Champion.

Seth Rollins on heels in wrestling being liked:

“They know you’re playing a character and if you do that too well then they start to like you.”

(source: Games with Names)

