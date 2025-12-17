Alex Windsor praises Mercedes Moné, Seth Rollins on heels in wrestling being liked, Thea Hail

– Alex Windsor praises Mercedes Moné saying she helps other people in wrestling:

“You can tell how much she wants to help other people. I had the one singles match with her, and she took the time to just explain things in such a way, it made me feel like, “That makes so much sense.”

– Thea Hail posts pictures as the new NXT North American Champion.

AND NEW WOMENS NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/TgfBN6om6G — Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) December 17, 2025

– Seth Rollins on heels in wrestling being liked:

Seth Rollins on heels in wrestling being liked “They know you’re playing a character and if you do that too well then they start to like you.” (Games with Names) pic.twitter.com/7Wey0l8fxc — Vick (@Vick_8122) December 17, 2025

