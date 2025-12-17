AJ Styles on TNA wanting to cut his salary (video), Cena’s latest IG post, viewership for 12/8 Raw

John Cena’s latest Instagram post:

AJ Styles (via Chris Van Vliet) talking about TNA tried to cut AJ Styles’ pay by 60%:

“When they lost a lot of money, they expected me to take a pay cut of 60%”

– Raw viewership on Netflix – December 8, 2025

Views: 2,500,000
Hours Viewed: 4,400,000

