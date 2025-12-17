AEW News and Notes

– Alex Windsor (via an interview with Alistair McGeorge) provides an update on Will Ospreay:

“Of course, it has been a struggle for him, but he’s doing so well. It’s no surprise, you know, but he’s absolutely smashing it. I personally [think] he’ll be back better than ever. I have no doubt about it in my mind.”

– Kazuchika Okada was invited to Manchester City’s iconic Etihad Stadium before his wrestling match at AEW Holiday Bash tomorrow night on Dynamite.

– An AEW source said that they expected Steven Borden (Sting’s son) to be signed by AEW before long if he is not already, following his recent dark match in the company, reports Fightful.

– Red Velvet shares how Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & PAC were supportive of her during her injury. Danielson specifically helped Red in moving differently to protect her knee.

