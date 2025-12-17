12/17/25 AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Coverage

Location: Manchester, England

Venue: Co-op Live

Commentary Team: Excalibur and Tony Schiavone

Match 1 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match

Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong

They lock up and Moxley backs Strong into the ropes. They break, and then Moxley applies a wrist-lock. Strong turns it into one of his own, but Moxley counters back and takes Strong down. Strong counters into an ankle lock, but Moxley makes it to the ropes. Strong goes behind for a waist-lock, and then works over Moxley’s arm. Moxley turns it into a side-headlock take down, but Strong comes back and they exchange shoulder blocks. Strong chops Moxley into the corner and drops him with a dragon-screw. Strong works over Moxley’s knee in the corner, and they exchange elbow strikes.

Strong sends Moxley tothe floor and they go into the crowd for a bit. Strong gets Moxley back to ringside, but Moxley gets back into the ring and drops Strong with a diving elbow strike through the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley has Strong in an arm-bar. Moxley turns it into a cross-face, but Strong counters into a roll-up for a two count. Moxley goes for a pile-driver, but Strong sends him to the outside. Moxley comes back in, but Strong takes him down and they go to the outsdie again. Strong gets Moxley on top of the steps, but Moxley counters out and goes for a piledriver. Strong counters back and slams Moxley onto the steps before getting him back into the ring. Strong takes Moxley to the corner and rakes his fingernails into his back. Strong delivers a superplex and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out at two. They exchange elbow strikes and Moxley gains the advantage.

Moxley goes for the Death Rider, but Strong counters with a Tiger Driver for a two count. Strong goes for the Strong Hold, but Moxley counters into a roll-up for a two count. Moxley drops Strong with a cutter and gets another two count, and then delivers a piledriver for another two count. Moxley applies a sleeper hold, but Strong gets to the ropes. Strong comes back with the Strong Hold, but Moxley kicks him to the outside. Strong comes back in, but Moxley delivers the Paradigm Shift for a two count. Moxley delivers the Death Rider and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Eddie Kingston is backstage. He says he will learn and move forward from last week, and then says he will be at Collision if anyone wants to step up.

Match 2 – $1,000,000 Winners Take All Trios Tag Team Match

The Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Kazuchika Okada, and Konosuke Takeshita) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson)

Takeshita and Omega start the match and Takeshita applies a side-headlock. Omega sends him off the ropes, and they exchange shoulder blocks. Omega comes back with a wrist-lock, and Matt tags in. Matt delivers a double-sledge, and Nick tags in. The Bucks double-team Takeshita for a bit, and then do the same to Okada. Omega tags in and the Elite triple-team Takeshita in the corner. Omega delivers a back-breaker, and Nick tags in and stomps on Takeshita’s face as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Omega tags in and delivers shots to Hechicero. Hechicero comes back with a kick, but Omega delivers one of his own and slams Hechicero down. Hechicero rakes his eyes and delivers a knee to the midsection. Hechicero slams Omega into the corner and tags in Okada. Okada and Takeshita argue and Takeshita shoves Okada away so he and Hechicero can double-suplex Omega. Omega and Okada exchange shots, and then Hechicero tags back in. Omega drops Hechicero with a snap-dragon and knocks Okada and Takeshita to the floor.

Omega gets Hechicero in the corner, but Okada cuts him off. Omega drops Okada with a rolling senton and tags in Nick. Omega and Nick splash onto Matt as Matt tags in. Matt connects with an elbow drop, but Okada comes back in with elbow shots. The Bucks double-team Okada back to the outside and the Elite dive onto the Family through the ropes. Matt gets Hechicero back into the ring, but Okada grabs his ankle. Hechicero bear hug swings Matt around and slams him down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Okada has Matt in a rear chin-lock. Okada goes after Omega as Matt tries to make a tag, and then Matt takes Hechicero to the floor. Matt takes Takeshita down on the outside, and then drops Okada with a bulldog. Nick and Takeshita tag in and Nick causes Takeshita and Okada to butt heads. Nick takes them down with a double arm-drag, and then kicks Okada in the face. Nick drops Hechicero with a hurricanrana, and then drops Takeshita with a cutter. Nick connects with a senton and goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out at two.

Takeshita comes back with an elbow strike and tags in Hechicero. Hechicero delivers a knee strike and swings Nick ardound. Nick comes back with a Canadian Destroyer, and then Okada and Omega tag in. They exchange shots and Omega connects with a kick. Omega goes for the One Winged Angel, but Okada gets free and goes for the Rainmaker. The match breaks down for a bit and Omega eventually drops Takeshita with a knee strike. Nick slams Takeshita down, but Takeshita comes back with an elbow strike. The Bucks double-team Takeshita, and then do the same to Okada and Hechicero.

Takeshita comes back with German suplexes, and then Hechicero slams Matt down. Takeshita goes for the cover, but Omega breaks it up. Omega gets sent to the floor, but miscommunication in the Family allows Omega to tag back in. Omega drops Takeshita with a snap-dragon, and then does the same to Hechicero and Okada. The Elite deliver a triple superkick to Hechicero and Omega follows with the V Trigger. Omega and the Bucks deliver an assisted One Winged Angel and Omega gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Elite

-After the match, Callis escapes with the money as Okada and Takeshita attack the Bucks with Rainmakers and Raging Fires. Okada and Takeshite get in each other’s face as Callis comes back and tries to calm them down. Omega gets back into the ring and gets Okada and Takeshita out of it with a broom. The referee gives the money to Omega and the Bucks as the Family backs up the ramp.

Schiavone is in the ring, and he brings out Adam Page, Samoa Joe, and Swerve Strickland for the Worlds End contract signing. Schivone asks if they are ready to sign, and Joe says he wishes Schiavone would shut his yapper. Joe says he brought all of his guys with him to make sure everyone was safe and no one didn’t anything stupid. Joe signs the contract and says he will see them both at Worlds End and will walk out as the champion.

Strickland says he has beaten Joe for the title before, and there is now some kind of weird mutual respect between him and Page now. Strickland says there is also mutual hate between them and Joe, and then tells Joe to bring his army to Worlds End before signing the contract.

Page says they were all fighting together in July to end the tyranny of Moxley and the Death Riders, and says had they figured out how to work together before then if might have been either Joe or Strickland to defeat Moxley. Page says he got the job done and became the World Champion. Page says Joe is worse than the Death Riders on their worst day, and he would hate for the legend of Samoa Joe to be remembered as the piece of shit that he is today. Page says he planned on defending the title against everyone who helped him win it, and says Joe will not leave Worlds End as the champion before signing the contract.

The lights go out in the arena, and then MJF’s music hits. MJF signs the contract and hands Schiavone is guaranteed World Championship shot from the Casino Gauntlet Match. MJF tells Schiavone to get out of the ring and then goes after Page. MJF says Page has always called him a coward, but he was away filming a movie because he is actually a star, unlike Page.

Joe tries to talk, but MJF gets in his face and says he needs to be a legend in the business and will end Joe’s title reign at Worlds End just like Joe did to him. MJF compares Strickland to P Diddy and insults Strickland’s time in WWE. MJF says Strickland came knocking on his door, and accomplished a few things, but now they have a problem. MJF says Strickland is in his way and it is about time that he takes back his triple B because he is Maxwell Jacob Friedman and he is better than them.

JetSpeed are backstage, and they say the goal is still the same, which is for them to meet in the AEW Continental Classic finals.

Match 3 – Eight-Woman Tag Team Match

Athena, Mercedes Mone, and The MegaProblems (Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne) vs. The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale) and The Timeless Love Bombs (Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm)

Mone and Nightingale start the match. Nightingale takes her down and Cameron tags in. Nightingale slams Cameron onto Mone, but Cameron only gets a one count. Athena tags in and takes Cameron down with one shot. Cameron comes back with a kick to the face, and follows with Soul Food. Shafir tags in and takes Cameron down. Shirakawa tags in as Cameron comes back with a kick and a right hand. Cameron takes Shafir down and Shirakawa connects with a splash for a two count. Shirakawa delivers right hands, but Bayne comes in with a few shots.

Shirakawa takes Shafir down, and then drops Bayne with a DDT.Storm tags in, and then everyone gets into the ring to exchange shots. Storm’s team clears the ring, and then they all brawl on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cameron delivers a shot to Bayne, but Cameron’s partners get pulled to the floor. Storm comes back for the tag, and Shafir tags in as well. Storm delivers a few kicks and takes Shafir down a few times. Storm delivers a DDT and connects with a hip attack. Storm goes for Storm Zero, but Athena breaks it up. The match breaks down for a bit, and then Storm delivers a headbutt to Shafir. Nightingale and Bayne tag in and exchange shots and kicks. Nightingale slams Bayne down and goes for the cover, but Bayne kicks out at two.

Bayne backs Nightingale into the corner, but Shafir tags in as Bayne drops Nightingale with a hurricanrana. Cameron sends Bayne to the outside, and then Shafir sends Cameron to the floor. Storm knocks Shafir to the floor with a hpip attack, and then Shirakawa dives from the top. Athena dives through the ropes, and Mone runs the ropes but Nightingale delivers the Pounce. Nightingale drops Bayne with a senton from the apron and gets Mone back into the ring. Athena drops Nightingale with the O Face, and Mone gets the pin fall.

Winners: Athena, Mercedes Mone, and The MegaProblems

Match 4 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match

Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC