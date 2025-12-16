Title change on NXT (video)

By
staff
-
0
299

Thea Hail defeats Blake Monroe for the NXT North American Championship! Pretty sure that was a botched finish that they had to go along with. Not sure that was the plan at all.

– WrestleVotes confirms that the NXT North American Title change was infact a botch and they’re scrambling behind the scenes on how to fix it before the show goes off the air tonight.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here