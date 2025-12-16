Title change on NXT (video)

Not so fast Fatal Influence!! 👊@kendalgreywwe makes @FallonHenleyWWE tap out to get the win for the WrenQCC!!!@WrenSinclairWWE pic.twitter.com/k7Gp6D8pkw — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2025

– Thea Hail defeats Blake Monroe for the NXT North American Championship! Pretty sure that was a botched finish that they had to go along with. Not sure that was the plan at all.

Believed in herself, and the world rewarded her! 🙌@theahail_wwe is the new Women's North American Champion, and it could possibly be the worst day of @BlakeMonroeWWE's life…@JordynneGrace pic.twitter.com/d5LSlbmqKW — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2025

– WrestleVotes confirms that the NXT North American Title change was infact a botch and they’re scrambling behind the scenes on how to fix it before the show goes off the air tonight.