Seth Rollins on injury: ““I landed and I immediately felt it go”

Seth Rollins explained that his WWE Crown Jewel injury happened during a “coast-to-coast headbutt” that went wrong when he “did not stick the landing.” He said he rotated left, “landed hard on my left elbow,” and the impact “jolted it up into my shoulder.” The damage was immediate: “I landed and I immediately felt it go.”

With a lot of the match still ahead, Rollins said his mind was racing. “Oh, we got a lot left to do in this match. How much can I do? Can I do it? Should I go in a different direction with the finish?” Despite that, he pushed on, noting he was lucky he didn’t have to lift his opponent much.

One of the scariest moments came when he still had to take a top-rope finisher. “That was pretty scary at that point,” he said, knowing he’d land on the injured shoulder. “I kept it tucked real tight.”

Rollins also recalled talking to the referee mid-match: “That wasn’t smart. That wasn’t good.” When asked if he was hurt, he answered, “Yeah.” How bad? “I’m not sure.” After thinking it over, he decided, “Nah, we’re good.”

As the match continued, the injury became more obvious. “My arm is dangling at my side,” he said. “I can’t throw punches or forearms correctly.” Now two weeks post-surgery, Rollins says it’s “about a six-month recovery,” and he summed up his mindset simply: “Is it stupidity or courageousness? I don’t know… My mindset is to finish.”

(Source: Games with Names)