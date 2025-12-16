Orton pays tribute to Cena, Maxxine Dupri receives her Women’s IC Championship side plates (video)

Steve Gerweck
Randy Orton’s Instagram post for John Cena’s retirement:

“Thanks for being so good to my family over the years and thanks for making the lockeroom a better place. Take care John, and I’ll see ya around.”

– WWE officially gave Maxxine Dupri her custom Women’s IC Championship side plates:

