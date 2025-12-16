Mick Foley breaking ties with WWE, Brodie Lee’s birthday, and more John Cena stats

– Mick Foley has announced that he has severed ties with WWE due to their continued association with US President Donald Trump in light of Trump’s comments on Rob Reiner and his wife who were murdered yesterday.

– Remembering Brodie Lee on his 46th birthday.

He will never be forgotten. Happy Birthday to "The Exalted One" Mr. Brodie Lee! pic.twitter.com/28e9JyqSLF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2025

– John Cena’s Total Professional Wrestling Matches by Year

• 2025 – 18 matches

• 2024 – 1 match

• 2023 – 8 matches

• 2022 – 1 match

• 2021 – 16 matches

• 2020 – 1 match

• 2019 – 8 matches

• 2018 – 28 matches

• 2017 – 77 matches

• 2016 – 50 matches

• 2015 – 136 matches

• 2014 – 164 matches

• 2013 – 143 matches

• 2012 – 183 matches

• 2011 – 202 matches

• 2010 – 178 matches

• 2009 – 172 matches

• 2008 – 85 matches

• 2007 – 116 matches

• 2006 – 173 matches

• 2005 – 149 matches

• 2004 – 119 matches

• 2003 – 138 matches

• 2002 – 115 matches

• 2001 – 26 matches

• 2000 – 15 matches

• 1999 – 4 matches