Kevin Nash’s booking idea for Randy Orton, former CMLL wrestler passes away

Kevin Nash says WWE needs to have Randy Orton become an 18-time World Champion and surpass John Cena.

“I think when you look at Randy’s body of work as the youngest champion, and how long he’s been there he’s got 14 World Championships. It would take nothing for him to f—— become an 18-time champion…and surpass the 17 record (held by Cena).

Randy’s never been a mark. That’s probably his biggest drawback. Randy is NOT a f—— mark.

He just wants to get paid, hang out with his wife and kids, and if you don’t have a spot for me, and you’re still gonna pay me and I can sit at home… I’m cool”.

(source: Kevin Nash via Kliq This TV)

Former CMLL wrestler Solomon Grundy passes away from a massive heart attack.

It is with the deepest and saddest heart that I come to all of you this morning and bring the news of the passing of my close friend, Solomon Grundy aka Tim Hagood, who passed last night after a massive heart attack. An amazing career, started around Texas and ended up in Mexico,… pic.twitter.com/QyTemIltrM — Roy Lucier (@roylucier) December 15, 2025