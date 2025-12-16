Jim Cornette praises Mick Foley

Steve Gerweck
Jim Cornette praises Mick Foley after his WWE departure, calling him his favorite person and admiring his backbone and morals.

Foley announced he is parting ways with WWE due to the company’s close ties with Donald Trump. He will not make appearances or sign a new Legends deal after his current one expires in June, calling Trump’s actions and comments “cruel” and the final straw. Foley emphasized his love for WWE and gratitude for his opportunities but said he “can’t stands no more.”

