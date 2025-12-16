Jim Cornette praises Mick Foley after his WWE departure, calling him his favorite person and admiring his backbone and morals.

I don't think Mick Foley's on Twitter or I'd tag him but I want to state publicly that while I've always liked him, he has just become my favorite person in the world. I wish all the boys had his backbone and, more importantly, his morals. — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) December 16, 2025

My conclusion is that he's smarter than your entire weirdo fascist cult–and has principles. Imagine how damaged your brains must be to still believe the depth of depravity and bullshit you have mired yourself in. https://t.co/0PsrQjeGLf — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) December 16, 2025

Foley announced he is parting ways with WWE due to the company’s close ties with Donald Trump. He will not make appearances or sign a new Legends deal after his current one expires in June, calling Trump’s actions and comments “cruel” and the final straw. Foley emphasized his love for WWE and gratitude for his opportunities but said he “can’t stands no more.”