Jeff Jarrett not a fan of the Cena match finish

Jeff Jarrett criticizes the idea of John Cena having to lose his final match because of a time honored tradition, calls the finish to Cena vs. Gunther the ‘single dumbest’:

“This mythical time honored tradition… That is the biggest bunch of bulls*** I’ve ever heard… It almost goes against the grain of every territory and really even through Hulkamania days and the nineties, and all this. What do you do to a legend? You protect them. You make up for their shortcomings in the ring. You make up for this,

— Why do I think it was the single dumbest finish? Because I think it is a direct slap in the face of our industry. ‘Never give up.’ Do you know how impactful it is if I’m in a room full of bankers or TV executives or friends or whoever it may be, and I can look in the face of a non-wrestling fan and say, ‘Do you know who holds the record for the most Make-A-Wish visits in the history of that organization? It’s a professional wrestler. It’s John Cena.’

His whole mantra, ‘Hustle, loyalty, respect, never give up.’ And you’re going to give this bulls*** that we got to get heat on a heel, and a time honored tradition? It’s the silliest, most ridiculous argument that people are throwing up because when the fans are chanting in the post-show… How could you come up with another scenario where the fans are chanting AEW?”

(Source: My World Podcast)