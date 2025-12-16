Becky Lynch doesn’t understand why Gunther was sent home, LA Knight on working with Paul Bearer

– Becky Lynch doesn’t understand why Gunther was sent home on Raw:

So let me get this straight…you win your match LEGITIMATELY and you get sent home!!!! You win your match ILLEGALLY (OUTSIDE INTERFERENCE) and not only do you NOT get PUNISHED, but rewarded?! SAD!!! WHAT HAS MONDAY NIGHT RAW BECOME?! — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 16, 2025

– LA Knight has reflected on his time working with Paul Bearer.

“You’re talking about a guy who, you know, was kind of placed with me, put with me and over that amount of time, those three years that we were together, we, you know, bonded, had a friendship and in the sense of him just kind of being just a really good person to me. Not only like willing to help or give advice or anything like that, but like literally touched that I was even asking.

“So, that kind of stuff just spoke to me as to who he was and so, that’s a part of my career that I look back on fondly. I’ve got a picture up in my office. That, you know, is a shot of him and I from the back with, like, smoke coming up and everything, and it’s just a really, really, really cool photo from back in the NWA Hollywood, Championship Wrestling of Hollywood days.”