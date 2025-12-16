2025 NXT Year-End Awards nominations announced

The annual NXT Year-End Awards nominations were published today where voting is now underway on WWE.COM.

The winners from each category will be announced on Tuesday, December 30.

There are six categories this year including Male Superstar of the Year, Female Superstar of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Moment of the Year, Match of the Year, and Best Show of the Year.

Male Superstar of the Year:

Je’Von Evans

Oba Femi

Ricky Saints

Trick Williams

Ethan Page

Female Superstar of the Year:

Jacy Jayne

Sol Ruca

Blake Monroe

Tatum Paxley

Kelani Jordan

Tag Team of the Year:

DarkState

Hank & Tank

Zaria & Sol Ruca

Fatal Influence

The Culling

Moment of the Year:

NXT vs. TNA brawl

Blake Monroe’s debut

Ricky Saints’ debut

Tatum Paxley wins the NXT Women’s Championship

Stephanie Vaquer becomes a double champion

Jacy Jayne defeats Stephanie Vaquer

Stacks betrays Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams wins the TNA World Championship

Joe Hendry appears out of nowhere

The Hardy Boyz win the NXT Tag Team titles

Match of the Year:

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge (Deadline)

Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans (Heatwave)

Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page (Great American Bash)

Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca (Battleground)

Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans (Stand & Deliver)

Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice (No Mercy)

Best PLE/Show of the Year:

New Year’s Evil

Vengeance Day

Roadblock

Stand & Deliver

Battleground

Great American Bash

Heatwave

Homecoming

No Mercy

Showdown

Halloween Havoc

Gold Rush

Deadline

