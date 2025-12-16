2025 NXT Year-End Awards nominations announced

The annual NXT Year-End Awards nominations were published today where voting is now underway on WWE.COM.
The winners from each category will be announced on Tuesday, December 30.
There are six categories this year including Male Superstar of the Year, Female Superstar of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Moment of the Year, Match of the Year, and Best Show of the Year.
Male Superstar of the Year:
Je’Von Evans
Oba Femi
Ricky Saints
Trick Williams
Ethan Page
Female Superstar of the Year:
Jacy Jayne
Sol Ruca
Blake Monroe
Tatum Paxley
Kelani Jordan
Tag Team of the Year:
DarkState
Hank & Tank
Zaria & Sol Ruca
Fatal Influence
The Culling
Moment of the Year:
NXT vs. TNA brawl
Blake Monroe’s debut
Ricky Saints’ debut
Tatum Paxley wins the NXT Women’s Championship
Stephanie Vaquer becomes a double champion
Jacy Jayne defeats Stephanie Vaquer
Stacks betrays Tony D’Angelo
Trick Williams wins the TNA World Championship
Joe Hendry appears out of nowhere
The Hardy Boyz win the NXT Tag Team titles
Match of the Year:
Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge (Deadline)
Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans (Heatwave)
Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page (Great American Bash)
Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca (Battleground)
Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans (Stand & Deliver)
Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice (No Mercy)
Best PLE/Show of the Year:
New Year’s Evil
Vengeance Day
Roadblock
Stand & Deliver
Battleground
Great American Bash
Heatwave
Homecoming
No Mercy
Showdown
Halloween Havoc
Gold Rush
Deadline
