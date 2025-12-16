12/16/25 WWE NXT Recap

WWE NXT Results-December 16, 2025

• Thea Hail beats Blake Monroe to become the new NXT Women’s North American Champion

• Ethan Page calls out Tony D for attacking him last week, and demands that he come out and explain why he did it

Channing Stacks Lorenzo & Arianna Grace come out instead and Stacks says they want to challenge Ethan & Chelsea Green for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles

Moose interrupts and says he spoke to Ava and she has granted him a match against Ethan for the NXT North American Title on the last NXT of 2025

• Hank Walker & Tank Ledger beat Out The Mud

• Ricky Saints comes to the ring with Security and explains why he turned on Je’Von Evans last week

Saints says that he tried to be a big brother to Je’Von, but Je’Von didn’t want to wait his turn and tried to cut the line before him and challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Title. Saints says that Je’Von is in a class way lower than him, and will no longer be nice, and will do anything to keep his spot

Je’Von comes out and attacks him and his Security. Saints gets the upper hand and puts Je’Von through the Announce Table

• Kendal Grey & Wren Sinclair beat The Fatal Influence

• Leon Slater beats Joe Hendry, Myles Borne, & Dion Lennox in a Fatal 4 Way Match

It will be Oba Femi vs Leon Slater for the NXT Title at NXT New Year’s EVIL on January 6th.