WWE release new Wrestlemania 42 ad, Rhodes, Punk, and Bayley reacts to Cena's retirement (videos)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
240

CM Punk & Bayley’s reactions to the finish of John Cena vs. Gunther:

– WWE shares official footage of Cody Rhodes following John Cena’s retirement

Brock Lesnar’s Wrestlemania 42 commercial:

