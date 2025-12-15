WWE release new Wrestlemania 42 ad, Rhodes, Punk, and Bayley reacts to Cena’s retirement (videos)

– CM Punk & Bayley’s reactions to the finish of John Cena vs. Gunther:

CM Punk & Bayley’s reactions to the finish of John Cena vs. Gunther pic.twitter.com/lJBXrY5fKN — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) December 14, 2025

– WWE shares official footage of Cody Rhodes following John Cena’s retirement

WWE shares official footage of Cody Rhodes following John Cena's retirementpic.twitter.com/hrXVyYVinD — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) December 15, 2025

– Brock Lesnar’s Wrestlemania 42 commercial:

“I’m here to conquer…” Brock Lesnar will be in Las Vegas for #WrestleMania 42, will you? 😤 TICKETS ON SALE NOW 🎟️: https://t.co/A9p2adsBMz pic.twitter.com/iEq2XVxyPs — WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2025