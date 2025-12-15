WWE doing multiple TV tapings tonight and Friday due to the holidays

In what seems to be an odd move, WWE will be taping an episode of Smackdown tonight along with Raw.

What’s interesting is that Smackdown this Friday is live from Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the episode they’re taping tonight is for the December 26 airing.

Want more confusion? This Friday with the live Smackdown, WWE is also taping the December 22 episode of Raw!

It’s unclear why they have opted not to tape two episodes of Raw tonight and two episodes of Smackdown on Friday, which would have made more sense than taping next week’s Smackdown broadcast prior to this week’s live episode.

The next time WWE is back live after this Friday is on December 29, which is an episode of Raw.

The tapings are being done to give WWE Superstars and crew enough time with their families for Christmas.

WWE kicks off its annual Live Holiday Tour on December 26.

