Vince McMahon did not attend Saturday Night’s Main Event for Cena’s final match

Vince McMahon was not at the Saturday Night’s Main Event show this past weekend according to multiple industry insiders.

Cena remains a close and loyal friend to McMahon and has often stated in interviews that he never wanted McMahon to leave WWE, even after the serious allegations that came out against him.

A short older clip of McMahon talking about Cena was used in the final tribute video which aired following his match, a clip which clearly got Cena by surprise. This was the first time that a clip of McMahon was used since he departed the company.

Linda McMahon, the current Secretary of Education, was at the show. Shane McMahon was not, although he was present at the Madison Square Garden Raw for Cena’s final appearance there.

There were rumors that both Vince and President Donald Trump would be present at the show but not even Trump made it.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online