Video: Alex Windsor responds to her critics

While speaking to The Sun Sport, Alex Windsor responded to critics that say she only got a job with AEW because of her relationship with Will Ospreay…

“It definitely does light a fire under my ass, because it’s like, you know what, people who know me and have heard of me before, I don’t expect anyone outside of the UK scene to know who I am straight away, and there’s no problem with that.

But I do think it’s a bit of a cop-out, and it’s very easy to just say, ‘Oh, she’s only here because of him,’ rather than being like, ‘Okay, well, she’s his girlfriend or fiancée — cool, I’ll check her out.’

So I think for a lot of fans who aren’t familiar with me, it’s probably easy to just say, ‘Oh yeah, she’s only here because of him.’ But that just makes me think, ‘You know what? I’m going to prove you wrong.’ And not even in like a ‘you apologize to me.’ It’s just like, ‘No, I know why I’m here, and I know what I can do — so sit back and watch.’”