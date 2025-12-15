Smackdown spoilers for Friday

Smackdown kicked off with Damian Priest celebrating his win over Aleister Black & Zelina from last week
Aleister & Zelina came out and attacked him
Match 1: Nia Jax & Lash Legend defeated Asuka & Kairi Sane
After the match Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss came out and took out both teams
Match 2: Giulia defeated Alba Fyre
Giulia cut a promo backstage making her intentions known that she is coming for Chelsea Green & the Women’s United States Title
Match 3: Ilja Dragunov & Carmelo Hayes defeated DIY
Footage was shown of Nick Aldis meeting Drew McIntyre at his home and ending his Suspension
Cody Rhodes then showed up to Drew’s House and fought Drew on his Lawn
Match 4: The Wyatt Sicks vs My Family Tree for the WWE Tag Team Titles ended in a DQ after other members from both sides got involved.