Smackdown spoilers for Friday

Smackdown kicked off with Damian Priest celebrating his win over Aleister Black & Zelina from last week

Aleister & Zelina came out and attacked him

Match 1: Nia Jax & Lash Legend defeated Asuka & Kairi Sane

After the match Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss came out and took out both teams

Match 2: Giulia defeated Alba Fyre

Giulia cut a promo backstage making her intentions known that she is coming for Chelsea Green & the Women’s United States Title

Match 3: Ilja Dragunov & Carmelo Hayes defeated DIY

Footage was shown of Nick Aldis meeting Drew McIntyre at his home and ending his Suspension

Cody Rhodes then showed up to Drew’s House and fought Drew on his Lawn

Match 4: The Wyatt Sicks vs My Family Tree for the WWE Tag Team Titles ended in a DQ after other members from both sides got involved.