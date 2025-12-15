In addition to the live AEW Collision: Winter is Coming show, the AEW DARK: Stocking Stuffer and ROH Global Wars UK shows were taped inside the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Featured below are complete spoilers for the one-night only return of AEW DARK: Stocking Stuffer and the ROH Global Wars UK shows:

AEW DARK: Stocking Stuffer Spoilers

* Mascara Dorada, Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong defeated Kid Lykos I, Kid Lykos II, & Mark Andrews

* Marina Shafir defeated Isla Dawn

* The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, PAC, & Wheeler Yuta) defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) & Nathan Cruz

ROH Global Wars UK Spoilers

* Mark Davis defeated Evil Uno

* Michael Oku defeated Rocky Romero

* Lee Johnson vs. Lio Rush

* Angelico vs. Blake Christian

* Alex Windsor vs. Nina Samuels