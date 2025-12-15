In addition to the live AEW Collision: Winter is Coming show, the AEW DARK: Stocking Stuffer and ROH Global Wars UK shows were taped inside the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, December 13, 2025.
Featured below are complete spoilers for the one-night only return of AEW DARK: Stocking Stuffer and the ROH Global Wars UK shows:
AEW DARK: Stocking Stuffer Spoilers
* Mascara Dorada, Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong defeated Kid Lykos I, Kid Lykos II, & Mark Andrews
* Marina Shafir defeated Isla Dawn
* The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, PAC, & Wheeler Yuta) defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) & Nathan Cruz
ROH Global Wars UK Spoilers
* Mark Davis defeated Evil Uno
* Michael Oku defeated Rocky Romero
* Lee Johnson vs. Lio Rush
* Angelico vs. Blake Christian
* Alex Windsor vs. Nina Samuels