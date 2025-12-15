Plans for John Cena, Jey Uso’s IG story (video), TNA on AMC update, more

Steve Gerweck
– Ahead of the AMC debut, TNA has finalized short-term deals with several of their talent that were set to expire soon.

John Cena is scheduled to make future appearances for WWE, both on-screen and behind the scenes.

(Source: Fightful)

Jey Uso on his Instagram Stories right after John Cena’s retirement:

Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Randy Orton in Saudi Arabia:

