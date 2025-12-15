Plans for John Cena, Jey Uso’s IG story (video), TNA on AMC update, more

– Ahead of the AMC debut, TNA has finalized short-term deals with several of their talent that were set to expire soon.
– John Cena is scheduled to make future appearances for WWE, both on-screen and behind the scenes.
– Jey Uso on his Instagram Stories right after John Cena’s retirement:
“I’m gonna cut the dopest motherf*cking promo. Some John Cena sh*t. Last match. I’m cutting the dopest promo in the game right now.” pic.twitter.com/Sg5IevdPqv
– Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Randy Orton in Saudi Arabia:
