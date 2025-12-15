Mick Foley on Donald Trump’s tweet on Rob Reiner’s death, Rhodes as Guile (photo), more

Mick Foley on Donald Trump: “How any of my WWE colleagues can stand by, let alone stand next to this man is beyond me.”

– NWA Powerrr wrestling personality May Valentine is 38 years-old today.

Cody Rhodes shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself dressed as Guile for the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

  1. Like I said before in other posts. I don’t agree with Trump on everything, and this clearly is one of the things I don’t agree with him on. A man and his wife were just allegedly murdered by their own son and Trump has to make it about himself. Trump was wrong to tweet what he did and no one should defend or make excuses for it.

