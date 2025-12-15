John Cena News and Notes

– Over 1,200 John Cena “Thank You Cena” T-shirts were sold on WWEShop in the last 24 hours.

– Drew McIntyre reveals the best bit of advice he ever received from John Cena:

“Best one I would say, and it took a while for this to click with me, is that you should be able to sum up who you are in one sentence.

“A lot of people just don’t know who they are, you can see it in their eyes, it takes a while to click on.

“He can sum it up in one word: Superman. Now I can sum it up in one word: justified.”

