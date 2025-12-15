Damian Priest, Ric Flair, Nikki Bella and Ric Flair notes

– Damian Priest (via Prince St. Pizza) on his reduced schedule in WWE in 2025:

“This year I think the company said ok we’re happy with you, but we need to make sure you’re going to last here. So they’ve been forcing me to take it easy.”

– Photo of Nikki Bella at the Philadelphia Flyers NHL game:

– For those who were wondering why the Hurt Syndicate has been off of Television, it appears Bobby Lashley has suffered an injury and will be out for a while, according to Fightful.

– Ric Flair via X:

This Footage Brings Back So Many Memories! This Is The Only Time I Had The Opportunity To Wrestle @JohnCena! A Young GOAT In The Making! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/YdVajdrJ4v — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 15, 2025